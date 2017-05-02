Mike Glennon felt ‘cheated on’ after the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky | UNDISPUTED
Cris Carter joined Skip & Shannon to discuss Mike Glennon's options after Chicago drafted Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick.
