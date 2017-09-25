‘Disappointed and unimpressed’ Shannon Sharpe’s full response to President Donald Trump’s comments about the NFL in Alabama

Shannon Sharpe shares his thoughts after Sunday's show of unity in the NFL.

More Undisputed Videos

'Disappointed and unimpressed' Shannon Sharpe's full response to President Donald Trump's comments about the NFL in Alabama

'Disappointed and unimpressed' Shannon Sharpe's full response to President Donald Trump's comments about the NFL in Alabama

15 mins ago

Rob Ryan on Rams' playoff chances: 'I have faith'

Rob Ryan on Rams' playoff chances: 'I have faith'

2 days ago

Shannon: If there is a Mt. Rushmore for players in the NFL, you can't have it if Lawrence Taylor isn't on it

Shannon: If there is a Mt. Rushmore for players in the NFL, you can't have it if Lawrence Taylor isn't on it

2 days ago

Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react

Aaron Hernandez was found to have a severe form of CTE - Skip and Shannon react

2 days ago

Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it

Bill Belichick compares J.J. Watt to Lawrence Taylor - and Skip can't believe it

2 days ago

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

Jay-Z turns down Super Bowl halftime show - was it because of Colin Kaepernick?

3 days ago

More Undisputed Videos»