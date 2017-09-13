Dickerson: Adrian Peterson shouldn’t be surprised about lack of touches in New Orleans

Eric Dickerson talks about Adrian Peterson's quiet debut in New Orleans and why it shouldn't surprise to anyone.

More Undisputed Videos

Skip: Kobe Bryant obviously was the best player in the NBA since Michael Jordan

Skip: Kobe Bryant obviously was the best player in the NBA since Michael Jordan

3 hours ago

Skip shows how Week 1 proved Ezekiel Elliott is better than Le'Veon Bell

Skip shows how Week 1 proved Ezekiel Elliott is better than Le'Veon Bell

5 hours ago

Lamar Jackson is Michael Vick with a better arm - Shannon explains

Lamar Jackson is Michael Vick with a better arm - Shannon explains

6 hours ago

Dickerson: Adrian Peterson shouldn't be surprised about lack of touches in New Orleans

Dickerson: Adrian Peterson shouldn't be surprised about lack of touches in New Orleans

6 hours ago

Shannon: If you don't think Kansas City is #1 in the power rankings, there's something wrong with you

Shannon: If you don't think Kansas City is #1 in the power rankings, there's something wrong with you

6 hours ago

Skip: The Packers are 'laughably overrated' in latest power rankings

Skip: The Packers are 'laughably overrated' in latest power rankings

7 hours ago

More Undisputed Videos»