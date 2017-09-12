Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Mr. Sharpe, Ms. Taylor, I'm going to go way out to the end of the limb here on opening Monday night and I'm going to pick both road teams to pull off upsets as three point underdogs. I believe that Adrian Peterson as I've told you before back in his old stomping grounds is going to have a big night. I think he's going have a beast mode type game. What did Marshawn have? 18 carries, 76 yards. So something in that range. And I believe that Drew Brees and company will pull this out against Sam Bradford, 28, 26.

And then in the second game, the Chargers I pick to win this division. Way, way, way out on a limb, are going to go to a stadium you know very well and pull off the upset. Because it's Philip Rivers who is 6 and 5 at Mile High in the regular season against Trevor Siemian. I like my chances.

- Trev.

- Trev Siemian. I like my chances and I also like Philip Rivers defense, which I think is the equal of the Denver defense. So I'm going to go 20 to 14 in that game.

- You say Rivers won six games in Denver, but do you know only one of those wins of come in the last five years? So a lot of those were build up again Jay Cutler, Kyle Orton, and Tim Tebow. I digress. Joe, I should have even brought it up.

- You mean the Tim Tebow who won the division that year?

- I'm being petty. I'm being petty. They're not winning this game in Mile High.

- I'm shocked you would say that.

- They're not winning. The Broncos will win. I'm going to say--

- By three touchdowns or four?

- 24, 24, 13.

- OK.

- And the Vikings would be revved up. They'll be ready.

- I'm sure they will. You know that building, they'll start blowing that horn.

- It's a hard place to play. Yeah.

- That front four, that device guy, that Linval Joseph, those guys can get after the quarterback. They are going to win this one. I'm going to say 27, Drew Brees is going to score some points. I'll say 27 to 23.

- Well just get used to watching that stadium tonight, because that's where the Cowboys are going to be for the Super Bowl.

- Cowboys are not going to be anywhere. The Cowboys are going to be in Jerry World watching the Super Bowl.

- We saw it last night. You're sweating and I'm loving it.

- I'm not sweating.

- Yes, you are with that sweater on.