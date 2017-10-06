Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I thought it was interesting yesterday that Cam Newton, he had 24 hours to apologize, and he never did. Remember, I'm not going to do it. Then he lost sponsors, one primarily, Dannon, a national sponsor. That's a lot of money, I imagine. Then he apologized.

Dannon is the parents who paid for the wedding. Dannon is the first person on the Twitter account. Dannon is the director at the Oscars. Listen to his apology. You've heard the whole thing. Just listen of the order of things.

CAM NEWTON: I'm a father to two beautiful daughters. And at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this whole process, I've already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me.

- Interesting, I lost sponsors, then countless fans. I will just say this, for 24 hours, Cam did not apologize. Cam did not want to apologize. He didn't, I know that. He did not. And then the sponsor left and he mentioned the sponsor.

It matters. Don't kid yourself. If you're sorry, you know you're wrong, you go up and you apologize. Those beautiful daughters he has, don't know him personally, but they're beautiful daughters. He had them for 24 hours. They were his daughters for 24 hours when he wouldn't apologize. 24 hours, I'm not doing it-- 24 hours.

And by the way, he was getting clobbered 10 minutes after he said it. He was getting crushed an hour after he said it, a second hour, a third hour, a fourth, sleeps on it, up in the morning, eighth hour, 12 hour, nope, nope, nope, nope. Dannon cancels-- I'm sorry.

Maybe I'm cynical, maybe I'm not. But those beautiful daughters were a part of his life for 24 hours, when he was getting crushed, and didn't apologize. I see this all the time. The order of things, why are we apologizing?

| watching all these apologies lately, and it seems like I'm getting apologies for people who were doing bad things sometimes for years. I saw a guy in Hollywood yesterday. Is he sorry, or did he get caught? Did people call him out?

Maybe I'm too cynical. Maybe Cam is deeply, deeply sorry. But I just heard the order of things. And I thought is he sorry, or did he lose his sponsor? Again, I'm not saying I'm right. But the order of things has always mattered to me. And there you go.