Colin: Does Bill O’Brien really know what he’s doing?
Is Bill O'Brien really "the QB whisperer"? Colin questions how O'Brien got that nickname in light of his recent performances.
- You sure Bill O'Brien knows what he's doing? Tom Brady got better-- look it up-- when he left. Penn State football popped when Bill O'Brien left. He has one playoff win with that defense. It was against Oakland, missing Derek Carr.
This is a guy who signed Brock Osweiler without actually meeting him. Ryan Fitzpatrick had his best year the year after leaving Bill O'Brien. And Brock Osweiler had a higher passer rating and a higher completion percentage. Then he went to Bill O'Brien in Houston.
But Bill O'Brien got a nickname-- and this is how the world works when you get a nickname-- Quarterback Whisperer. Why don't we rename Bill O'Brien to Backup-quarterback Whisperer? He's been great for Case Keenum and Ryan Mallett, terrific for T.J. Yates. What about Bill O'Brien's track record has me believing it's always the quarterback's fault?
By the way, I've always been suspect on nicknames. You ever meet a guy-- my nickname's Gator. Ever notice that guy didn't go to an Ivy League school? Chuck Noll didn't have a nickname. Belichick doesn't have a nickname. Vince Lombardi didn't have a nickname. I'm anti-nickname guy.
But Bill O'Brien-- he swears on hard knocks. God, we love coaches that swear. Rex Ryan did. We fell in love with him. Bruce Arians did. We fell in love with him. Bill O'Brien swears, and he's got a nickname.
And Brady and Penn State and Ryan Fitzpatrick and people seem to get better before and after Bill O'Brien. Sometimes we blame the wrong people. In New York, we're blaming everybody but Eli. And in Houston, we're blaming all the quarterbacks and never Bill O'Brien. Somebody's generally at fault. We often point our fingers at the wrong person. Good luck, Deshaun Watson.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin: Does Bill O'Brien really know what he's doing?
Just now
The No. 1 reason why Eli Manning is so confusing
1 hr ago
The Los Angeles Lakers' current and future Mount Rushmore
23 hours ago
Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit
23 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's 7 must-watch NFL games for Week 2
23 hours ago
Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED