- You sure Bill O'Brien knows what he's doing? Tom Brady got better-- look it up-- when he left. Penn State football popped when Bill O'Brien left. He has one playoff win with that defense. It was against Oakland, missing Derek Carr.

This is a guy who signed Brock Osweiler without actually meeting him. Ryan Fitzpatrick had his best year the year after leaving Bill O'Brien. And Brock Osweiler had a higher passer rating and a higher completion percentage. Then he went to Bill O'Brien in Houston.

But Bill O'Brien got a nickname-- and this is how the world works when you get a nickname-- Quarterback Whisperer. Why don't we rename Bill O'Brien to Backup-quarterback Whisperer? He's been great for Case Keenum and Ryan Mallett, terrific for T.J. Yates. What about Bill O'Brien's track record has me believing it's always the quarterback's fault?

By the way, I've always been suspect on nicknames. You ever meet a guy-- my nickname's Gator. Ever notice that guy didn't go to an Ivy League school? Chuck Noll didn't have a nickname. Belichick doesn't have a nickname. Vince Lombardi didn't have a nickname. I'm anti-nickname guy.

But Bill O'Brien-- he swears on hard knocks. God, we love coaches that swear. Rex Ryan did. We fell in love with him. Bruce Arians did. We fell in love with him. Bill O'Brien swears, and he's got a nickname.

And Brady and Penn State and Ryan Fitzpatrick and people seem to get better before and after Bill O'Brien. Sometimes we blame the wrong people. In New York, we're blaming everybody but Eli. And in Houston, we're blaming all the quarterbacks and never Bill O'Brien. Somebody's generally at fault. We often point our fingers at the wrong person. Good luck, Deshaun Watson.