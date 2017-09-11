Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Ohio State has an identity crisis on offense. They have a great coach. They have a great defense. They have a great roster. They have a great tradition. They have great recruiting.

Right now they have an identity issue on offense. Tom Herman solved some of those problems. He has left.

Now they only dropped to eighth in the coaches poll. They're still in the hunt for the national championship. Folks-- AP poll, excuse me. They dropped to eighth. If they go big win next two weekends, they'll be at sixth. Look around, the game is coming up.

So this is, you've got to remember Oklahoma last year got housed in Norman against the Buckeyes. They haven't lost since. Clemson last year lost to Pittsburgh, should have lost to NC State, struggled with Troy in the first month, and then beat Alabama.

Don't exhaust yourself on the first two, three weeks of college football. Ohio State right now is struggling. JT Barrett is really either regressing or not getting the coaching he needs.

First of all, Oklahoma is really good. Oklahoma beat Alabama the last time they faced them. OK, losing to Oklahoma, and as productive a quarterback as college football has, it's not the end of the world. And you've still got if your Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan games, Big 10 championship, potentially. You can get right back into the final four.

Clemson lost early. Oklahoma lost early last year. Listen, USC just had a huge game against Stanford. Now they play Texas. That thing has upset written all over it.

Because USC, even with Pete Carroll would go on these big national TV games, explode in the Colosseum, the world goes crazy. USC is back, it's full of glamor. And then they'd come the next week and stumble against Oregon State.

So you're going to have multiple losses. You do realize nobody in college football by the last game of the season went undefeated last year. They dropped to eighth. That's it. They got a lot of W's.

Fix the offense. You've got a senior quarterback. It is not the end of the world. They do right now have, however, an identity crisis on offense. They got to solve it.