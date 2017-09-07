Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So we'll do, as the NFL season starts tonight, the NFL three-word association game. John, do you have some classic music underneath? OK, here we go. Let's start with the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys-- the usual insanity.

Folks, they've won Super Bowls and had chaos. It's a good football team. They'll win a bunch of games. I don't think the Zeke situation throws them off course.

Eagles-- great Wentz hope. Best young offensive line in football. I like their defensive front. I think Carson Wentz is going to pop in year two. Washington-- franchise tag again. Kirk Cousins, I think, takes a step back, losing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

And the Giants-- this is a reference to the movie "Stepbrothers"-- boats and woes.

- Wow. Did you come up with that one?

- Pretty good. NFC North-- Packers--

- Oh, my gosh.

- Packers-- please stop relaxing. Listen, Aaron, it's the best roster you've had since the Super Bowl team. No excuses. Get to the NFC championship. Vikings-- handle with care. If Bradford is healthy, I think they're a playoff team.

Lions-- worth the dough. Say what you want about Matt Stafford. Since the merger in 1970, no quarterback had a year with more fourth-quarter comebacks. Bears-- Trubisky or false-bisky. That is, frankly, awful. And I fought that for 20 minutes in our morning meeting.

- Sounds like a biscuit.

- It sounds like a lot of things that don't make sense. NFC West-- 9ers-- under new management. And I like it. I think they're going to be really, really interesting defensively. Cardinals-- old guys rule. Bruce Arians, Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald are the face of the franchise. Seahawks-- rinse and repeat. Once again, completely stacked on defense. Once again, the Legion of Boom, not the offense, will lead them.

Rams-- Goff or Goff-ful? We'll know by about week 6. Carolina Panthers-- return of SuperCam. I think he has a bounce-back year. Saints-- old Orleans Saints. It's getting old too. Can you play some defense? Any defense? Stop a run occasionally?

Tampa Bay-- Jameis or Jame-isn't. It is the step-up year for Jameis Winston. Please cut down on the picks. And Falcons-- I think they take a step back, 28 to 3. Super Bowl hangover about to happen.

To the AFC-- let's start in the South, Tennessee Titans-- marvelous Marcus Mariota. The kid is special. He's quiet. He goes out with teammates, does not drink. He is always the ride home. I like his focus. I like his durability. He got hurt last year, but he's a strong kid that's mobile. And I really think Tennessee has a terrific 10 years, looking forward.

Texans-- Watt, Watson, and watch. Could be a surprise team here. J.J. Is back. Deshaun Watson, I think, ends up being a franchise quarterback-- maybe not great, but a franchise quarterback. Colts-- been saying it six months-- the lost year. Luck-- I don't believe plays until October. And the Jaguars-- well, they are London's best team.

AFC West-- let's start with the Raiders. Car is repaired-- this is an offensive-led team. Derek Carr, to me, is the closest thing to Aaron Rodgers in the NFL-- brains, arm, feet. Chiefs-- Mahomes sweet Mahomes. I think Andy Reid found himself a player that he's going to fall in love with at quarterback. Wouldn't be shocked if he starts later in the year.

Broncos-- could Peyton unretire potentially here? We've got an issue. I don't really like any of their quarterbacks. And it just goes to show you, the guidance, maturity, and expertise of Peyton Manning-- as I say that-- it wouldn't be the worst idea in Denver.

And the Chargers-- stuck in traffic. Come on. I don't know what to make of this football team. I like their defensive front. I like their running backs. I like their quarterback. I like their head coach. They're in total flux. They're playing in a soccer stadium.

AFC East-- Buffalo-- Rex, Rob have been removed. Dolphins-- smoking Jay Cutler. Say what you want. I think they're going to be a playoff team. Patriots-- 16 and 0. Jets-- 0 and 16.

And finally, the AFC North-- the Steelers-- I believe they're the Patriots' only threat in the AFC. Tremendous at home, explosive dynamic offensive playmakers, And a really talented-- albeit young-- defense. I like Pittsburgh a lot. Ravens-- Flacco elite nevermore. We're so clever. Edgar Allan Poe references always make this.

Bengals-- it's the same three words I used last year-- playmakers on three.