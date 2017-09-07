Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Let's go to the NFC. I've got one change in the NFC. So we start with the NFC East. No changes. I like Philadelphia to win. I think Dallas gets beat by Philadelphia twice, so therefore the Eagles win the division. But I think the Cowboys could be better the next year. But the schedule's tougher, so the record won't be as good.

I do not buy the New York Giants. Offensive line is average. I don't know that much about Ben McAdoo to trust him. Eli throws too many picks. Too dependent on OBJ. And I think Washington's offense has to kind of regroup losing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

NFC North I have as the exact same. I strongly considered elevating the Packers, but I think they win the division going away. The Bears are awful. That is obvious.

NFC South-- I'm rolling the dice here. I think the Panthers rebound. Cam did not handle success very well-- MVP to the toilet. Atlanta I strongly considered a move to 9 and 7, but in the end their schedule's tough, and I think they lose to the Panthers and the Buccaneers at least once.

In the NFC West I have made a change. I think Seattle is easily the best team. Arizona's rebuilding more than they want to admit. But the Niners-- I think I'm too ambitious. I had 'em at 6 and 10. I'm gonna scale them back to 5 and 11. I just don't think they have the offensive components necessary to win 6 games. So that means I have to add a win somewhere.

Let's go to the AFC. New England at 14 and 2. I think they're only gonna be challenged in about four to five games, tonight actually one of 'em. I think Jay Cutler is a reasonable facsimile with a better arm than Ryan Tannehill.

Buffalo 7 and 9. Tyrod Taylor can win some games, and they really do have a nice offensive line and can run the football. And it's tough to win in Buffalo in November, December. They'll win some home games late. The Jets are awful.

Here's where I made my change. I'm gonna add a win to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I look at their schedule-- 11 and 5 to 12 and 4. The rest of the division will be the same.

Same with the AFC South. I dropped the Colts to 7 and 9. Titans win the division. AFC West the same.

So here is my AFC playoff predictions. I have elevated the Steelers to 12 and 4, not 11 to 5. But my AFC playoff predictions remain the same, and my NFC playoff predictions likewise remain the same. Hold me to it. That is how I see the NFL season transpiring.