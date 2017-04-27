Takk McKinley on the Biggest Day of his Life | PROcast

Takk McKinley aheads of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hear what he had to say about the biggest day of his life.

More  PROcast  Videos

Takk McKinley on the Biggest Day of his Life | PROcast

Takk McKinley on the Biggest Day of his Life | PROcast

14 hours ago

O. J. Howard Draft Profile | PROcast

O. J. Howard Draft Profile | PROcast

14 hours ago

Mike Williams Draft Profile | PROcast

Mike Williams Draft Profile | PROcast

14 hours ago

Solomon Thomas Interview with Aaron Torres | PROcast

Solomon Thomas Interview with Aaron Torres | PROcast

1 day ago

Solomon Thomas On Meeting Christian McCaffrey | PROcast

Solomon Thomas On Meeting Christian McCaffrey | PROcast

2 days ago

Solomon Thomas On Irish Step-Dancing | PROcast

Solomon Thomas On Irish Step-Dancing | PROcast

2 days ago

More PROcast Videos