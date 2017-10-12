Nick Wright questions the Giants’ decision to give Odell Beckham Jr a huge contract extension

Nick Wright thinks Odell Beckham Jr is deserving of a huge contract but he questions whether it was the right move for the Giants.

More First Things First Videos

Cris Carter explains why Carson Wentz is 'not a fair comparison' to Cam Newton

Cris Carter explains why Carson Wentz is 'not a fair comparison' to Cam Newton

15 mins ago

Nick Wright says a stronger offensive line has allowed Carson Wentz to succeed in 2017

Nick Wright says a stronger offensive line has allowed Carson Wentz to succeed in 2017

1 hr ago

Cris Carter: Peterson would be a 1,000 yard rusher in Dallas

Cris Carter: Peterson would be a 1,000 yard rusher in Dallas

1 hr ago

Nick Wright questions the Giants' decision to give Odell Beckham Jr a huge contract extension

Nick Wright questions the Giants' decision to give Odell Beckham Jr a huge contract extension

1 hr ago

Nick Wright explains how the Yankees took advantage of the flawed MLB Playoff structure

Nick Wright explains how the Yankees took advantage of the flawed MLB Playoff structure

1 hr ago

Is this the beginning of the end for Ben Roethlisberger?

Is this the beginning of the end for Ben Roethlisberger?

18 hours ago

More First Things First Videos»