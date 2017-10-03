Is Tom Brady blaming the refs for the Patriots loss to the Panthers?

Nick has a bit of a problem with Tom Brady's latest statements on the Patriots' loss to the Panthers.

More First Things First Videos

Is Tom Brady blaming the refs for the Patriots loss to the Panthers?

Is Tom Brady blaming the refs for the Patriots loss to the Panthers?

15 mins ago

Is it time for the Titans to bring in Colin Kaepernick?

Is it time for the Titans to bring in Colin Kaepernick?

15 mins ago

LaVar Ball is pulling LaMelo out of high school and plans to home-school him - good idea?

LaVar Ball is pulling LaMelo out of high school and plans to home-school him - good idea?

1 hr ago

Nick Wright on why the Raiders are in big trouble if Derek Carr misses extended time

Nick Wright on why the Raiders are in big trouble if Derek Carr misses extended time

1 hr ago

The Chiefs are the best team in the NFL - Nick Wright explains

The Chiefs are the best team in the NFL - Nick Wright explains

1 hr ago

Nick Wright explains why Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in the AFC South

Nick Wright explains why Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in the AFC South

1 day ago

More First Things First Videos»