Conor McGregor shares photos of his newborn son

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is "one proud and blessed Daddy." McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Conor Jack McGregor weighs eight pounds, 14 ounces. He already has a verified Instagram account with more than 40,000 followers.

