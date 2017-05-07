Conor McGregor shares photos of his newborn son
UFC superstar Conor McGregor is "one proud and blessed Daddy." McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Conor Jack McGregor weighs eight pounds, 14 ounces. He already has a verified Instagram account with more than 40,000 followers.
