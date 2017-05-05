Stipe Miocic explains why he won’t become a ‘rock star’ as champion

Stipe Miocic is staying grounded even as he looks to make the second straight defense of his heavyweight title.

More  UFC  Videos

Floyd Mayweather credits Conor McGregor's skills as a fighter | TMZ SPORTS

Floyd Mayweather credits Conor McGregor's skills as a fighter | TMZ SPORTS

1 day ago

Fabricio Werdum shares his TUF experiences, talks title fight chances | UFC ON FOX

Fabricio Werdum shares his TUF experiences, talks title fight chances | UFC ON FOX

1 day ago

Dillashaw and Garbrandt get into another war of words | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Dillashaw and Garbrandt get into another war of words | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

1 day ago

Fight Replay: Jesse Taylor vs. Mehdi Baghdad | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Fight Replay: Jesse Taylor vs. Mehdi Baghdad | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

1 day ago

James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions

James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions

1 day ago

Joe Stevenson and Tom Gallicchio break down Jesse Taylor's win on TUF 25

Joe Stevenson and Tom Gallicchio break down Jesse Taylor's win on TUF 25

1 day ago

More UFC Videos