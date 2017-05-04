Fabricio Werdum shares his TUF experiences, talks title fight chances | UFC ON FOX
Karyn Bryant and Dominick Cruz sat down with Fabricio Werdum to talk about his time on The Ultimate Fighter, a trilogy fight with Alistair Overeem and a beef with Luke Rockhold.
