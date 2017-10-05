Tony Ferguson puts the lightweight division on blast | FIGHTING WORDS
El Cucuy didn't hold back in this one.
More UFC Videos
Barb Honchak joins TUF Talk to discuss her win over Gillian Robertson
15 mins ago
Tony Ferguson puts the lightweight division on blast | FIGHTING WORDS
15 mins ago
Derrick Lewis had some fun during his brief retirement
15 mins ago
Barb Honchak dishes on Eddie Alvarez and Lauren Murphy
1 hr ago
Barb Honchak and Miesha Tate discuss getting prepared for fights with slaps to the face
1 hr ago
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT: Rachael Ostovich vs. Melinda Fabian is on for next week! Who moves on? #TUF26
1 hr ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED