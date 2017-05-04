Undefeated lightweight Justin Gaethje announces he’s signed with the UFC
The already deep UFC lightweight division just got even deeper.
Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje announced via his Twitter account that he has officially signed a deal to join the UFC.
@ufc Lets C one of the "big league boys" put me to sleep. I want the scariest lightweight possible first. This 0 has to go! Contract signed
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 4, 2017
Sources had previously told FOX Sports that a deal between Gaethje and the UFC was imminent after he became a free agent at the end of his previous contract with World Series of Fighting.
Gaethje (17-0) has been considered one of the most exciting prospects to hit the open market in quite some time as he brings a thrilling style into the cage as well as serious finishing power.
Thus far during his career, Gaethje has only gone to decision twice in 17 fights with 14 knockouts or TKO’s already on his resume.
Thank you for all the support to this point, I signed my contract with the UFC yesterday. It feels good to know the sacrifices my family and I have made since starting wrestling at 4 yrs old, have led us to these great endeavors. My parents spent their hard earned money, love, and energy to ensure I got the chance to put this hard work to fruition and I'll be damned if I don't give it 100%. Now I get a chance to fight and be the best in the world at something. It won't last long and I may or may not be successful, but I do know I would not be here without having parents which showed me through their actions that hard work is not easy, who loved and believed in me everyday. #ufc #mma #hardwork #fight
A post shared by Justin Gaethje (@justin_gaethje) on
Gaethje also boasts an impressive list of opponents including former UFC fighters such as Brian Foster, Melvin Guillard and Dan Lauzon.
There’s no word on when Gaethje will make his promotional debut for the UFC but it’s clear he’s gunning for a top fighter in the lightweight division.