Undefeated lightweight Justin Gaethje announces he’s signed with the UFC

The already deep UFC lightweight division just got even deeper.

Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje announced via his Twitter account that he has officially signed a deal to join the UFC.

@ufc Lets C one of the "big league boys" put me to sleep. I want the scariest lightweight possible first. This 0 has to go! Contract signed — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 4, 2017

Sources had previously told FOX Sports that a deal between Gaethje and the UFC was imminent after he became a free agent at the end of his previous contract with World Series of Fighting.

Gaethje (17-0) has been considered one of the most exciting prospects to hit the open market in quite some time as he brings a thrilling style into the cage as well as serious finishing power.

Thus far during his career, Gaethje has only gone to decision twice in 17 fights with 14 knockouts or TKO’s already on his resume.

Gaethje also boasts an impressive list of opponents including former UFC fighters such as Brian Foster, Melvin Guillard and Dan Lauzon.

There’s no word on when Gaethje will make his promotional debut for the UFC but it’s clear he’s gunning for a top fighter in the lightweight division.