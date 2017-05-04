UFC women’s flyweight division no longer official but still under consideration

UFC may be considering the addition of a women’s flyweight division but the promotion has retracted an announcement confirming that the weight class would be added during the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.

Following an initial report from Yahoo, UFC officials confirmed with FOX Sports that the press release confirming the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” featuring the women’s 125-pound division was actually sent in error on Wednesday.

The addition of the new division is still “under consideration” but is not official at this time.

Plans for the new division were expected to follow a similar format to “The Ultimate Fighter” season 20 where 16 women’s strawwweights were introduced with the winner of the tournament being crowned as the first ever champion.

As of now, the UFC could still decide to move forward with that particular format with the women’s flyweight division but no official decision has been made regarding the move.

Over the past few months, UFC president Dana White has repeatedly shot down the idea of adding a women’s flyweight division, instead opting to focus on the featherweight, bantamweight and strawweight divisions.

There’s no timeline on when the UFC will make a decision on the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” format or the future of a potential women’s flyweight division.