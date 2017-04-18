UFC releases Michael Graves following domestic violence arrest in 2016

Once promising prospect Michael Graves has been released from the UFC due to a violation of the promotion’s code of conduct policy following his arrest on domestic violence allegations last year.

Graves was originally pulled from his fight against Sergio Moraes last year after he was arrested for battery in Atlanta last October.

On Monday, the UFC announced that following an independent investigation into the matter, the promotion has opted to release Graves from his contract effective immediately.

“In November 2016, welterweight Michael Graves was removed from his UFC bout following his arrest. As a potential violation of the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy, the UFC organization temporarily barred Graves from competition pending the completion of a third-party investigation. Based on the findings of this thorough review and investigation, UFC has advised Graves that he has been released from his contract effective immediately,” UFC officials wrote in a statement. “UFC requires all athletes to act in an ethical and responsible manner, as mandated by the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. UFC holds its athletes to the highest standard and will continue to take appropriate action if and when warranted.”

Graves (6-0-1) got his start in the UFC as part of “The Ultimate Fighter” cast that pit American Top Team against the Blackzilians.

Following his stint on the show, Graves won his first two fights in the UFC before going to a majority draw with Bojan Velickovic last July. His return was then stalled in October following his arrest and now he’s been released from the UFC.