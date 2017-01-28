UFC Denver: Jorge Masvidal Dominates Donald Cerrone, wins by TKO

Jorge Masvidal extends his UFC winning streak to three after pulling off a stunning win over Donald Cerrone.

Jorge Masvidal wanted to fight Donald Cerrone. Despite being given a tall order to fight him in his hometown, Masvidal still came up with the win by TKO. It is his third straight victory and second by TKO.

Cerrone had the hometown crowd behind him, kicking off the first round with “Cowboy” chants. Cerrone and Masvidal exchanged a plethora of punches throughout a majority of the first round. Cerrone came up with a takedown late in the round, but Masvidal escaped and showed aggression, tallying more strikes. Although Cerrone had more leg kicks, Masvidal recorded more head punches.

The final seconds of the first round featured some drama as Masvidal blocked a leg kick and knocked down Cerrone. Referee Herb Dean stepped in right when the horn sounded. Cerrone avoided a finish and forced a second round.

Masvidal picked up right from where he left off in the second round. Masvidal delivered three knees to the body of Cerrone. A few seconds later, Masvidal blocked another kick from Cerrone, then landed with a right hand. That pushed a wobbly

Cerrone to the cage. Masvidal capitalised with a series of body punches as Dean stepped in to end the fight.

Masvidal proved himself in a big match, snapping Cerrone’s four-fight win streak. But Masvidal had a message for UFC President Dana White in his octagon interview with Brian Stann.

“I’m a real fighter,” he said. “Dana White, bring me somebody that can beat me. I got $200K. You can’t find nobody that can beat me.”

After coming up with a finish one minute into the second round, Masvidal improves to 32-11. The former Bellator and Strikeforce veteran is now 9-3 in the UFC and very likely will land a spot in the Top-10 of the UFC welterweight rankings.

Since UFC 167 in November of 2013, Cerrone was 12-1 coming into this match. His career record drops to 32-8 (1). With this huge victory we can expect some Masvidal to get some big named opponents.

