UFC 210: Daniel Cormier Scheduled to Headline Against Anthony Johnson

UFC 210 has found its main event, as Daniel Cormier will look for title defense number-two against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

The light heavyweight champion announced the bout on UFC Tonight.

We are approaching month number-21 in Daniel Cormier’s title reign. It has been a very inactive one, as DC has only defended his belt once against Alexander Gustafsson, and defeated Anderson Silva in a non-title affair. Cormier initially won the title against Anthony Johnson, and now “Rumble” will look to prevent Cormier from reaching the two-year milestone.

Daniel Cormier is a former heavyweight standout whose move to 205-pounds has paid off in spades. The former US Wrestling Olympian won the famed Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix and has added a UFC Light Heavyweight Title to his trophy case since then.

The only issue that holds Cormier back in the eyes of the fans is his loss to the currently-suspended Jon Jones. DC won the title after it was vacated, causing fans to coin him as a “paper champ.” Cormier holds notable victories over Josh Barnett, Frank Mir, and Roy Nelson.

The first time Johnson and Cormier met was an incredible battle that saw Johnson knock Cormier down in the early stages and rock him several times. Cormier’s wrestling and stamina, however, proved to be too much for the powerful “Rumble,” as Cormier won via submission in the third round over an exhausted Anthony Johnson.

The pair was scheduled to have a rematch last month, but Cormier pulled out with an injury.

Anthony Johnson has been on a tear since then, knocking out top contenders Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader, and Glover Teixeira in that order. The last of that group came in just 13 seconds and was considered for Knockout of the Year in 2016. Johnson is 22-5 in his career with 16 knockouts.

UFC 210 takes place in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on April 8. The only other bout scheduled for the event at this time is a top middleweight match between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

