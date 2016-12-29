UFC 207 live stream: Nunes vs. Rousey weigh-in (Video)

Watch the live UFC 207 weigh-ins, featuring the bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

On Friday, December 30, the UFC will touch back down in Las Vegas to bring fight fans UFC 207 live from T-Mobile Arena.

In the healing act UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her 135-pound title on the line against the returning Ronda Rousey.

In the night’s co-main event, men’s bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz will looked to look to continue his dominance over Team Alpha Male as he put his belt on the line against the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.

Other high profile bouts on the card include a bantamweight clash between former champ T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker and a pair of welterweight bouts between Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine and Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny.

The entire card weighed in earlier in the day. Those results can be found below.

Main Event | Pay-Per-View

(c) Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – For UFC bantamweight title

Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View |10pm ET

(c) Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – For UFC bantamweight title

Main Card | Pay-Per-View |10pm ET

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1 | 8pm ET

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Antonio Carlos Junio vs. Marvin Vettori

Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass | 7:30pm ET

Aleix Oliveira vs. Tim Means

(c) – Champion

