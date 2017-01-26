The Heel Hook Show: UFC Denver Breakdown – Andrea Lee Interview

The highly anticipated UFC return to Denver is upon us and on the latest podcast we break down some of the most exciting fights on the card.

The UFC are taking over Denver this Saturday, Jan. 28 and is bringing a stacked card with them. The main event pits two top women’s bantamweight fighters against one another as Valentina Schevchenko looks to book herself a rematch against Amanda Nunes with a victory over the always dangerous Julianna Pena who is one victory away from her own title fight.

The co-main event is a very exciting welterweight affair as hometown hero Donald Cerrone takes on the tough and gritty veteran Jorge Masvidal. Both men are coming off violent victories and have now set their sites on one another. With a win, each man further cements their place as a top title contender in 2017.

The card also features a heavyweight affair between UFC and MMA legend Andrei Arlovski and surging newcomer Francis Ngannou who is currently on a 4 fight UFC win streak. Both men are known for their devastating power so it is safe to say one of these giants is going to sleep.

Episode 8 of The Heel Hook is here and can be listened to in full right here below.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Andrea Lee may have fought less than a week ago for Invicta FC but she is focused on her Feb. 17 LFA title fight.

Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee destroyed Jenny Liou at Invicta FC 21 with a vicious body shot in front of a wide audience on UFC Fight Pass but she doesn’t have any time to really celebrate that victory due to diving straight into another fight camp.

Listen To Lee talk about her last fight, her training ahead of LFA 4 and how she feels she will walk away the champion come fight night.

Lee (5-2) is set to face Heather Basset for the inaugural LFA flyweight championship on Feb. 17. The former Legacy champion will face Basset who was the No.1 contender under the RFA banner but now that Legacy and RFA have combined to become LFA, the top two ladies from each respective promotion will duke it out to be crowned the champion.

Two big fight cards with a lot of great talent on show. Catch all the results and fallout from both right here on cagepages as well as on The Heel Hook Show.

This article originally appeared on