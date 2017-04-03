Snoop Dogg gives his hilarious take on Daniel Cormier’s greatest hits

Somehow rapper Snoop Dogg has recently become the authority on hilarious pre-fight breakdowns and he’s back once again to take a look at light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier returns to action this weekend in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson so this time around Snoop Dogg examines some of his greatest hits.

“Look at this old man he’s fighting like an old biker,” Snoop Dogg says when examining Cormier’s fight with veteran heavyweight Roy Nelson. “Give you a kick straight to the head, move that ponytail looking like Willie Nelson.”

This is just one of the many takes Snoop Dogg has on Cormier’s fights in the UFC and it only gets better from there.