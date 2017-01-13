Skip Bayless: Floyd Mayweather is afraid of Conor McGregor

On Wednesday, Floyd Mayweather revealed his financial terms for a potential mega-fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather said he would offer McGregor $15 million guaranteed against $100 million guaranteed for himself and the two of them could then negotiate a percentage of the profits from the pay-per-view sales.

Mayweather readily admitted that he started rumors about a possible fight with McGregor last year and has now gone as far as saying that the showdown with the outspoken Irishman is really the only bout he’d consider coming out of retirement to take.

But Skip Bayless had a different take on ‘Undisputed’ on Thursday when he said that Mayweather’s paltry offer of $15 million to the biggest draw in combat sports only proves that he has no real interest in actually making the fight happen.

“What a bunch of delusional bluster from Floyd May-or-may-not-Weather Jr. He can sell this bologna to the people he pays to say yes to him, who surround him and hang around him all day long but I am not going to buy it because it’s obviously what Floyd May-or-may-not-Weather is doing. He’s making an insultingly low offer to Conor McGregor because there is no way he wants any part — even boxing under boxing rules — of Conor McGregor, who is now the baddest man on this planet. He is afraid of Conor McGregor. “Conor McGregor is 28 years of age, Floyd is almost 40 years of age and he’s heading towards washed up. Because he has not fought anybody for a long, long time. He is afraid of what Conor McGregor, even under strictly boxing rules would do to Floyd’s 49-0 legacy, which is tainted forever. Some MMA fighter, what if he lost to an MMA fighter? Which he would. “What he’s going to do, this is classic Floyd — he’s going to jab and he’s going to run and he’s going to jab and he’s going to run. Then he’s going to jab and then he’s going to run, run, run some more because he’s going to run and hide from Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather also claimed that he is the ‘A’ side when it came to the drawing power for a proposed fight with McGregor, but Bayless says that’s simply not true.

With Mayweather retired for more than a year while McGregor has been pulling in record numbers at the box office and on pay-per-view, it’s the UFC champion who now demands the higher price tag across the world.