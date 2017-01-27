Shevchenko, Pena on weight ahead of main event showdown in Denver

The next title contender at 135-pounds could be determined on Saturday night when Valentina Shevchenko meets Julianna Pena in a crucial women’s bantamweight main event at FOX UFC Fight Night from Denver.

Both Shevchenko and Pena made weight without any problems on Friday at the early weigh-ins, which were held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time.

Pena was the first fighter to hit the scale and she was all smiles as she came in at exactly 135-pounds on the mark.

Shevchenko followed shortly after her opponent and seemed in good spirits as well as she came in at 134.4 pounds as she headlines her second consecutive UFC card after beating former champion Holly Holm last year.

In the co-main event, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal both hit the scale and made weight with no problems. Cerrone and Masavidal have traditionally fought at lightweight throughout their respective careers so competing at 170-pounds on Saturday night likely made the weight cut that much easier for both of them.

The only fighter to miss weight on Friday was Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who came in at 209.6 pounds for his light heavyweight matchup against Jeremy Kimball. In non-title fights, competitors are given a one-pound allowance over their weight class limit, which means de Lima came in a full 3.6 pounds over the light heavyweight cut off.

The final fighter to weigh in on Friday morning was preliminary competitor J.C. Cottrell, who came in at 155.8 pounds still well ahead of the deadline at 11 a.m. local time.

All of the fighters will face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT live on FS1.

Here are the full weigh-in results from FOX UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena

FOX UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SHEVCHENKO VS. PENA

MAIN CARD (Live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

FOX UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS (5 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sam Alvey (185.6) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.6)

Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Li Jingliang (170.4) vs. Bobby Nash (170.8)

Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Alessio Di Chirico (185.6) vs. Eric Spicely (185.8)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6)*

EARLY PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

J.C. Cottrell (155.8) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)

*de Lima missed weight and will be fined 20-percent of his fight purse