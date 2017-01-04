Shannon Sharpe on Ronda Rousey’s downfall: ‘She didn’t evolve. The sport evolved.’

An undefeated Ronda Rousey knocked out Bethe Correia in just 34 seconds at UFC 190 to solidify her status as the baddest woman on the planet. Just 16 months later, Rousey seems to be on the verge of retirement from UFC, and the nature of her two stunning losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes has made many fans and analysts question her legacy.

On Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe argued that Rousey’s inability to grow as a fighter was her demise.

“Let’s be real. Ronda Rousey was never as good as everyone thought she was. She was just first.

…. She didn’t evolve. The sport evolved. Because she was a [judoka], had a background in judo. She could submit you, she’d get the females on the ground, lock their arm, lock their leg… but while she was doing that, she was never evolving…. She’s the exact same fighter as the very first time she fought.

She could fight Nunes 10 more times, and she’ll get knocked out each time. You know why? You can’t love two things, because one of them you’ll inevitably be cheating on. She’s cheating on UFC because she wants to be an action star. In that sport, you’re either all in, or you get knocked out.”