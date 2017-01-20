Sage Northcutt rips his off shirt, cracks open pineapple with his bare hands

Sage Northcutt is a man of many talents.

The 20-year-old UFC lightweight is an exceptional fighter — with two finishes in his first five UFC fights –an athletic freak and has the uncanny ability to destroy fruit with his bare hands.

Northcutt, a proficient apple ripper, was a guest on “FOX Sports Live” with Jay and Dan last night and the hosts challenged “Super” to repeat his feats, this time with different fruits.

He easy tore through a banana, an orange and even cracked a pear. But then Jay and Dan upped the ante, presenting Northcutt with a fresh pineapple. It took a little extra effort, but Northcutt was able to get it done, shirtless of course.

Northcutt set the internet ablaze a couple months ago when he absolutely destroyed an apple with his bare hands. The stunt drew attention from model/actress/TV show host Chrissy Teigen, who in turn asked Northcutt to rip an apple in half for her birthday. He obliged, of course.

“I was at my house, and me, and my brother and my sister were kind of just playing around. And I was like, ‘I wonder if I can twist this apple and rip it apart?’ So I was playing around, and I did it, and I was like, ‘Wow, that kind of takes a firm grip.’ So me, my brother and my sister were like, ‘Hey, we should post a video on Instagram.’ So I posted it and was like I want to see if anyone else can do it. A ‘Super’ Sage apple challenge.

“So then I was checking it out, seeing people do it. Then Miss Teigen, Chrissy Teigen, said it would be so cool if I did it for her birthday. So that’s how it came along.”

This is for Chrissy Teigen's Birthday! Who can crush an Apple like this? Happy Birthday @chrissyteigen A video posted by Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:40am PST

The video of Northcutt sacrificing an apple for Teigen is by far his most viewed Instagram video and served as great publicity for his fight against Mickey Gall just a few weeks later.

Northcutt was unable to capitalize, however, losing his second professional fight at UFC Sacramento. But when you are in Chrissy Teigen’s good graces and can juice a pineapple with your bare hands, who really cares, right?