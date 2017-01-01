Ronda Rousey’s mom wants her to retire following loss at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey hasn’t decided yet whether or not she will return to fighting after suffering a second straight knockout loss, but her mother has already made up her mind on what she wants next for her daughter.

AnnMaria De Mars, who was the first ever world champion in judo from the United States, would like to see Rousey retire from the sport following her 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Actually, De Mars wanted to see Rousey walk away from fighting long before now because she believes her daughter has talent in a lot of other areas that won’t require her to get punched in the face as a result.

“I would like to see her retire,” De Mars told TMZ.com. “I would have liked to see her retire a long time ago. Who wants to see their kid get hit? Cause she’s got a lot of talent in a lot of other things. Movies, writing, producing, she’s really, really smart. I told her that at the beginning when she started this.

“I said you’re smart and beautiful — let the stupid people get punched in the face. Sorry stupid people.”

When Rousey left the Octagon on Friday night she did so with her arm wrapped around her mother, who was sitting cage side during the title fight main event at UFC 207.

Rousey has already stated that she’s going to take some time before making any decisions regarding her future and that’s the same advice her mother passed along when retirement talk first started.

De Mars knows ultimately it’s up to Rousey to decide on whether or not she will fight again, but making that decision just moments after a devastating loss isn’t the right time to do it.

“I think making snap decisions like that is probably not the best idea so I don’t know,” De Mars said about Rousey’s future.

“I think she’s an adult and she can make her own decisions. If you get in a fight with somebody or you’re angry with somebody, that’s not the time to make decisions. I think decisions are best made when you’re not really emotional and obviously losing something is a real emotional thing.”