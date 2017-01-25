Ronda Rousey spotted at Standing Rock protests against Dakota Pipeline

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen much since her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she recently made an appearance to support the protesters against the controversial Dakota Access pipeline at Standing Rock.

Rousey was spotted alongside her friend in an Instagram post that stated the former women’s bantamweight champion brought supplies to the protesters.

The Standing Rock protests have objected to the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline being built underneath the Missouri River, which they believe threatens local water supplies.

Protesters have also argued against the pipeline’s construction due to proximity to protected Native American sites in the area.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines after former President Barack Obama had sought to stop both from being completed under current parameters.

Rousey has posted a pair of stories about the Dakota Access pipeline on her Facebook page recently before making her appearance at the protests this week.

Rousey has spoken up for political issues in the past including her endorsement of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 election as well as clashing with now President Trump via social media and interviews over the past year.