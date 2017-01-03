Ronda Rousey earns $62,500 per second in stunning loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey would probably hand back a big chunk of her record-setting payday if it meant she didn’t have to suffer a 48-second TKO to Amanda Nunes last Friday night in Las Vegas.

Rousey was brutalized by a series of punches from Nunes as soon as the fight began and the former women’s champion was finished before the first minute expired in the opening round.

It was the second time in a row Rousey had been finished by strikes after she suffered a knockout loss to Holly Holm last November.

Despite those setbacks in the Octagon, Rousey was still paid handsomely for her performance where she earned $3 million for her fight against Nunes, which matched Conor McGregor’s pay for UFC 202 as the largest disclosed salary in UFC history.

That means Rousey earned $62,500 per second in defeat.

As for Nunes, she earned $200,000 for her victory over Rousey with an additional $50,000 for “Performance of the Night” as she earned another devastating finish over a legend of the sport. Back in July, Nunes put away Miesha Tate with a first-round submission to win the women’s bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Cody Garbrandt also earned $200,000 for his victory over Dominick Cruz to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. Garbrandt was also paid an additional $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’ at UFC 207.

Meanwhile, Cruz earned $350,000 in a losing effort with another $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

Two other fighter’s salaries were adjusted after UFC 207 took place due to missing weight ahead of the event.

Former champion Johny Hendricks lost $20,000 due to his weight cutting infraction for his fight against Neil Magny. Hendricks’ pay dropped from $100,000 down to $80,000 as a result, with the $20,000 going to Magny as a penalty. Hendricks also lost the fight so he didn’t receive any win bonus.

Ray Borg also suffered a 30-percent penalty for missing weight in his fight against Louis Smolka although he was able to secure a victory so that lessened the financial blow just a big. Borg was fined $5,400 for his weight cutting mishap but still ultimately walked away with $30,600 after winning a unanimous decision over Smolka in the fight.

Here are the full salaries for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Amanda Nunes: $250,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’)

Ronda Rousey: $3 million

Cody Garbrandt: $250,000 ($200,000 flat no win bonus plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’)

Dominick Cruz: $400,000 ($350,000 flat no win bonus plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’)

TJ Dillashaw: $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 to win)

John Lineker: $43,000

Dong Hyun Kim: $134,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 to win)

Tarec Saffiedine: $40,000

Ray Borg: $30,600 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 to win — fined $5,400 for missing weight)

Louis Smolka: $37,400 ($32,000 to show plus $5,400 as penalty from his opponent missing weight)

Neil Magny: $114,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 to win plus $20,000 penalty for opponent missing weight)

Johny Hendricks: $80,000 (Fined $20,000 for missing weight)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $42,000 ($21,000 to fight, $21,000 to win)

Marvin Vettori: $12,000

Alex Garcia: $86,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’)

Mike Pyle: $55,000

Niko Price: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to win)

Brandon Thatch: $22,000

Tim Means: $35,000 (fight was declared a no contest so no win bonus is paid)

Alex Oliveira: $28,000 (fight was declared a no contest so no win bonus is paid)