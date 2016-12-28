Ronda Rousey: ‘I don’t care about anything except for winning this fight’

Ronda Rousey won’t be seen or heard much during UFC 207 fight week, but the few words she speaks get the point across.

Ahead of her first fight in over a year, Rousey has largely created a media blackout, speaking only to a few outlets ahead of her matchup against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes while staying sequestered in the days leading up to the event.

In fact, UFC 207 won’t feature an open workouts or a press conference, which are almost always standard for the biggest pay-per-view cards of the year — and Rousey’s return certainly qualifies.

In her first appearance during fight week on the new episode of “UFC Embedded”, Rousey takes her pre-fight photos while making it clear that she’s only got one thing on her mind and nothing else is going to invade her space.

“I don’t care about anything except for winning this fight and I’m not spending energy on anything else,” Rousey said.

Rousey also sent a not so subtle reminder that her fight at UFC 207 takes place on Friday night as opposed to the standard Saturday night card for the promotion due to the event happening a day prior to New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Also on the newest episode of “Embedded”, Rousey’s opponent Amanda Nunes spends her Christmas in a hotel while taking a break to do some laundry ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz prepares for his weight cut despite some delicious temptations over the holidays while top ranked contender Cody Garbrandt indulges in some Christmas ice skating to unwind before gearing up for fight week.

Take a look at the new episode of “UFC Embedded’ behind the scenes leading to UFC 207.