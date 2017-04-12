Nate Diaz receives drastically reduced penalty for UFC 202 melee with Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz just saved a lot of money

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to approve an amended punishment for Diaz for his part in the UFC 202 press conference melee with opponent Conor McGregor last August in Las Vegas.

The commission has now reduced Diaz’s fine to $15,000 with 15 hours of community service, which is far less than the original penalty at $50,000 with 50 hours of community service. Diaz has until Dec. 30 to complete his community service.

Diaz’s reduced penalty comes less than a month after the Nevada Commission also settled with McGregor on a new fine after he threatened legal action over the original judgment rendered against him.

McGregor will now pay $25,000 in fines along with 25 hours of community service.

Diaz didn’t attend the meeting in Las Vegas but his counsel approved the new measures with the commission, who voted unanimous to lessen his fine and community service.

The situation erupted after Diaz and his team made an impromptu exit from the David Copperfield theater in the MGM Grand before he got into a war of words with McGregor, who was still on the stage.

Diaz ended up tossing a water bottle at McGregor, who responded in kind by launching bottles and cans back at him before security intervened.