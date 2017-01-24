Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather super fight, ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!’ style

No one knows for certain how a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would play out, but now there’s at least one prediction, courtesy of a “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out” simulation.

Artist Adam Arnali created the video that pits “The Notorious” against “Money” Mayweather in an epic fight fashioned after the classic Nintendo game.

While the video game mock-up is certainly a lot of fun — albeit with a rather grim result — there remain a ton of rumors about a potential super fight between McGregor and Mayweather actually happening this year.

Rumors about the bout first surfaced in 2016 and recently UFC president Dana White even made an offer to pay McGregor and Mayweather $25 million each plus a cut of pay-per-view profits to make the fight a reality.

Mayweather quickly shot down the offer, but it’s clear that there’s real interest in putting together a boxing match between the retired 49-0 fighter and the current UFC lightweight champion.

Judging by the video, Mayweather might want to take out some extra insurance before stepping into the ring with McGregor.