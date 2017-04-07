Jon Jones rips Daniel Cormier for ‘dirtiest’ trick at the UFC 210 weigh-ins

Weight-gate is not going away.

Following a controversial morning at the UFC 210 weigh-ins involving Daniel Cormier making weight for his main event fight against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, former champion Jon Jones has now given his opinion on the matter.

The entire situation started when Cormier stepped onto the scale and the New York Commission read his official weight at 206.2 pounds. Because Cormier is competing in a championship bout he had to weight 205-pounds or less or risk the matchup turning into a non-title fight.

Cormier returned to the scale two minutes later flanked by towels as he removed his clothes, but this time he hit the mark at 205-pounds exactly.

Replays of the weigh-ins showed that Cormier had his hands on the towel in front of him, which has been alleged as a trick to alleviate some of the pressure from the scale so he would appear to be 205-pounds rather than the heavier weight that was previously recorded.

Jones is in Buffalo watch the event on Saturday night, but he was asked for his opinion on the matter and the former champion ripped Cormier for what he believed was a dirty trick to help him make weight.

“That was absolutely nuts. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing,” Jones said on Friday. “If you focus on his hands, you can see him looking down and like balancing out his weight just right to make 205 [pounds]. What a clever trick. Pretty dishonest of him.

“The crazy thing is that it was allowed to happen. I would imagine there would be some type of commission to go back and see this blatant foul play and address it. No one’s addressed it. They just got away with doing one of the dirtiest things I’ve seen in sports.”

Cormier claimed after the weigh-in that he had no idea about any trick to manipulate his weight by holding onto the towel.

Instead, Cormier explained that he was holding onto the towel to avoid exposing himself to the audience sitting in front of him at the weigh-ins.

Regardless of the incident, the main event for Saturday night is official as Cormier puts his title on the line against Johnson with the winner likely meeting Jones later this year.