Jon Jones had a priceless reaction to Daniel Cormier’s win at UFC 210

Daniel Cormier took down maybe the most feared man in the light heavyweight division for the second time in his career Saturday night at UFC 210 and heated rival Jon Jones was not impressed.

In fact, Jones, who was sitting cageside for the event in his home state of New York, saw Cormier choke out “Rumble” live and barely flinched as the crowd behind him was celebrating the thrilling victory.

Jones and Cormier have history that stretches all the way back to 2014, when they threw hands in the lobby of the MGM before their scheduled bout at UFC 178. The pair finally fought at UFC 182, with Jones taking home the unanimous decision, but run-ins with the law, failed drug tests and injuries have delayed the rematch over two years.

Cormier has since won the light heavyweight belt and defended it twice, setting up the ultimate showdown when Jones is eligible to fight again later this year.

Until then, though, Cormier doesn’t want to hear his name.