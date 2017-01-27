Jeremy Stephens wants to welcome Gilbert Melendez to the featherweight division

Jeremy Stephens is never too shy to ask for what he wants and that includes taking aim at a former two-time UFC title contender making a move down to the featherweight division.

Gilbert Melendez recently revealed that he plans to cut down to 145-pounds following a storied career as a lightweight where he reigned as one of the top fighters in the world for the past decade.

After hearing that Melendez was moving to featherweight, Stephens was quick to throw his name into the hat as a potential challenger to welcome him to the shark pit at 145 pounds.

“Looking forward to fighting around March or April. Want to solidify my spot in the top 10, take on all newcomers. Fans have been screaming Gilbert Melendez is dropping down to 145 pounds. He’s an old school veteran, legend in my eyes I believe. So we should scrap it out,” Stephens said on his most recent Pro Cast.

“If he wants to come down to 145 (pounds) that would be a phenomenal fight. Looking forward to that one.”

NEW: The @UFC's @LiLHeathenMMA wants to scrap it out with @GilbertMelendez at 145! What do you think of the potential matchup? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8usHSNQ80K — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) January 25, 2017

Stephens had recently asked for a fight with fellow veteran Clay Guida but without receiving a response it looks like he’s moving onto a new target.

While Melendez has fallen on tougher times lately going just 1-4 during his stint with the UFC, he’s considered one of the grittiest veterans on the entire roster.

Considering Melendez wants to make one more run at a UFC title while moving down to the featherweight division, Stephens could be the perfect opponent to offer him a challenge in his debut.

Stephens has been a perennial top 10 fighter since moving to 145 pounds and most recently battled to a close decision loss to Frankie Edgar at UFC 205, which came one fight after he dealt former bantamweight champion Renan Barao a loss in his first fight as a featherweight.