Gracie Brothers explain how to use jiu-jitsu to prevent getting dragged off a plane

It’s a fact that jui-jitsu saves lives. It can also apparently save you from getting dragged off an airplane against your will simply because the airline overbooked the flight.

Let Rener Gracie and his brother Ryron show you just how easy it is to use BJJ to defend getting dragged, just in case you find yourself in this sticky situation.

See? Easy as pie. Just don’t forget to double up on that tornado spin before you lock in the heel hook and pop the leg.