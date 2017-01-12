Former champ Robbie Lawler leaves American Top Team

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is looking for a new team.

The veteran knockout artist has left his previous gym at American Top Team according to sources speaking to FOX Sports on Wednesday following an initial report from ENT Imports.

Lawler joined American Top Team just ahead of his return to the UFC, where he posted an impressive 6-1 record en route to becoming welterweight champion. While American Top Team had been around since the early 2000’s, Lawler was actually the first fighter from the gym to win a UFC title.

Lawler would go on to defend the belt on two occasions before falling to Tyron Woodley by knockout this past July at UFC 201.

Neither Lawler nor American Top Team has made any comment regarding his exit from the gym.

Lawler has been out of action since the fight with Woodley last year. He was briefly scheduled for a fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 205 but later dropped out to continue to heal from the knockout loss suffered a few months earlier.

There’s no word yet on where Lawler will be training for his next fight but it won’t be at American Top Team.