Follow the action from UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena

A shot at the women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs tonight when No. 1 ranked Valentina Shevkchenko battles second-ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Denver, Colorado.

Shevchenko is coming off a win against former champion Holly Holm and is eager to earn another shot at current titleholder Amanda Nunes, the only fighter to beat her inside the Octagon. She’ll take on a streaking Pena, who has won all three of her UFC fights since taking home the title of “Ultimate Fighter” three years ago.

In the co-main event, welterweight strikers Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal go toe-to-toe. The winner of this exciting tilt will likely thrust himself into the 170-pound title conversation.

UFC on FOX from Denver is also home to a heavyweight clash between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou as well as a Fight of the Night candidate in Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight.

The action gets underway at 5PM/2PM ETPT on FS1 before moving over to FOX at 8PM/5PM for the main card. Follow the action below and stick with us throughout the evening for all your UFC Denver news, results and analysis.

