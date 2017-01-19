Floyd Mayweather takes a shot at Conor McGregor’s net worth

For a guy so happy in retirement, Floyd Mayweather certainly seems like a fighter ready to come back to the ring — especially in light of all recent the comments aimed at UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather’s newest jab came on Twitter on Thursday when he took a shot at McGregor’s net worth while comparing it to his own.

The post came along with a caption that also jabbed at UFC president Dana White’s recent offer to pay both fighters $25 million each, with a cut of the pay-per-view profits from their proposed super fight.

“Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M,” Mayweather wrote. “You have the “2” and the “5” right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M.”

Though Mayweather’s joke didn’t come along with a lot of fact checking.

McGregor earned a disclosed $1 million purse for his fight at UFC 196 against Nate Diaz, and another $3 million for the rematch at UFC 202. McGregor also fought and defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November, but those figures weren’t made available to the public by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Based upon his previous fight purses, it’s easy to assume McGregor raked in similar money for the Alvarez bout as he did for the rematch with Diaz. Especially considering McGregor also makes a percentage of pay-per-view profits that likely multiply his total earnings by seven or eight figures.

Last year, McGregor also became the first UFC fighter in history to make the Forbes’ list for the 100 top paid athletes in sports with a reported $22 million in salary and endorsements. Those figures were also released before McGregor faced Diaz in the rematch last August, and his fight with Alvarez in November.

Either way, Mayweather’s continued pokes and prods at McGregor clearly show his interest in the mega-fight, which could end up as one of the most massive bouts in combat sports history as the two biggest draws in boxing and mixed martial arts clash.