Floyd Mayweather sends encouraging message to Ronda Rousey after latest loss

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather wants former UFC champion Ronda Rousey that everything is going to be okay after her latest loss at UFC 207 in December.

Mayweather, who has had his fair share of run-ins with “Rowdy” over the last few years, was asked about Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes and how she can bounce back from her second straight KO defeat.

“Money” was thoughtful and encouraging in his advice:

“I don’t want her to think this is the end of the world,” Mayweather told Fight Hype. “She’s hearing it from the best. She’ll be okay. Ronda Rousey, hold your head up. You’re still a true champion in our eyes. You made women’s MMA huge, so stay focused, go back to the drawing board and do what you gotta do.”

Just a few years ago, Rousey was thought of as the most dominant female fighter on the planet as she’d reeled off 12 straight wins, all by way of finish, en route to becoming UFC champion.

But when she ran into former boxing champion-turned-MMA contender Holly Holm at UFC 193, her world came crashing down around her. The devastating loss put Rousey on the sidelines for well over a year, and when she finally returned, the belt had changed hands two more times and was being held by hard-hitting Amanda Nunes.

Mayweather believes Rousey jumped back into the fire too quick after such a long layoff and should have considered taking on a fight with a lower-ranked opponent first.

“I think her losing had a lot to do with time off,” Mayweather said. She maybe should have competed against another female MMA fighter that wasn’t as active as the female that she faced. I think the female that she faced was rugged and tough. The girl Ronda Rousey faced was a tough competitor. She was the better woman that night. But Ronda Rousey has a lot left.”

Like most fighters who suffer tough losses, Rousey has removed herself from the public eye since falling to Nunes. But Mayweather hopes she keeps striving toward her goal of becoming the greatest women’s fighter of all time.

“I want Ronda Rousey to hold your head up, stay focused and keep believing,” Mayweather said. “A true champion can bounce back — you’ll be okay. Everything will be okay.”