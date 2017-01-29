Floyd Mayweather responds to Conor McGregor after fiery interview

It appears now more than ever before that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are on a collision course to meet in a matchup that could go down as the biggest fight in combat sports history.

McGregor addressed the subject about fighting Mayweather on Saturday during a Q&A session in England and the UFC champion made it clear that facing the retired boxer is the only bout that interests him right now.

“I have my eyes on one thing and that’s Floyd Mayweather,” McGregor said. “That’s the thing I have my eyes on.”

A few hours later ahead of the boxing match between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz, Mayweather responded to McGregor’s interview while adding even more fuel to the fire about this possible matchup actually coming together.

“I believe the fight can happen. Conor McGregor, like I said before, he’s a tough competitor. He proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up. So we’ll just have to see what the future holds,” Mayweather said.

“Can we make this fight happen? Absolutely. That’s what everyone wants to see and of course Showtime is the biggest and the best in the business so hopefully a Showtime pay-per-view, we can make it happen.”

Mayweather also answered McGregor’s claim that he was the bigger draw in the fight, which has been a point of contention between the two fighters while bantering back and forth in interviews and social media recently.

UFC president Dana White offered both fighters $25 million each with a cut of the pay-per-view profits on the back end, which was laughed off by Mayweather just minutes later. Mayweather had previously said his asking price was $100 million guaranteed, but regardless of the final number, he knows he deserves the bigger share of the profits than McGregor.

“We’ll just see. We know I’m the ‘A’ side,” Mayweather said. “Of course it shows throughout the years, so many record breaking numbers that we have done, me and my team.

“So we’ll just see what the future holds, hopefully we can make the fight happen.”

Mayweather did go as far as saying that if he faces McGregor, the bout would likely be contested at either 147 pounds or 150 pounds. In his retirement fight in 2015, Mayweather competed as a welterweight in boxing, which tops out at 147 pounds.

Meanwhile, McGregor has fought from 145 pounds all the way up to 170 pounds in the UFC. Most recently, McGregor won the UFC lightweight title while competing at 155 pounds.

Of course negotiations between the two combat sports superstars are still ongoing, but Mayweather certainly sounds optimistic that he can come to an agreement with McGregor to turn this fantasy fight into reality.

“I truly believe the fans want this fight,” Mayweather said. “The fans have been asking for this fight. It’s all about entertainment. He’s very entertaining. He’s very outspoken, like myself, so let’s give the fans what they want to see.”