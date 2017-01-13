Floyd Mayweather laughs at Dana White’s offer for Conor McGregor fight

UFC president Dana White offered Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 million each plus a split of the pay-per-view profits to fight in a boxing match, but it’s clear the 49-0 retired boxer isn’t interested in that financial arrangement.

Earlier this week, Mayweather said he would take $100 million guaranteed plus $15 million paid to McGregor to put together the mega-fight crossing over between boxing and mixed martial arts.

White’s counter offer clearly didn’t impress Mayweather, who spoke to TMZ just hours after the UFC president appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

“He’s a (expletive) comedian,” Mayweather said about the $25 million offer. “Look at that watch I bought. Do you know how much that costs? Look it up.”

The watch Mayweather was flashing in the video was a Hublot LaFerrari, which can range in price from around $250,000 to around $350,000.

Obviously, Mayweather pointing at his quarter-of-a-million-dollar watch is just his way of politely declining White’s offer for equal money between him and McGregor for the proposed superfight.

The chances of putting together a fight between Mayweather and McGregor has always a long shot, but there’s no doubt the initial conversation has at least started.

Whether or not the two sides can come to any sort of a real financial arrangement remains to be seen.