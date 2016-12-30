Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt separated after near scuffle at UFC 207 weigh-ins

LAS VEGAS — UFC president Dana White knew he was going to have his hands full when bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz stepped off the scale for his face-off with opponent Cody Garbrandt.

The two co-main event fighters have been chirping at each other all week through interviews and Garbrandt nearly went after Cruz on Wednesday following a verbal altercation during an interview segment on television.

The UFC 207 weigh-ins would be the last time the two volatile competitors would face off before meeting in the Octagon on Friday night and it didn’t disappoint.

As soon as Cruz came towards Garbrandt for the customary staredown, White stood in between the two competitors to keep them at arm’s length.

Cruz seemed like he was willing to do an actual face-off with Garbrandt but he also couldn’t help himself but taunt the explosive bantamweight challenger who has recorded four knockouts during his five-fight UFC career.

“You gonna do the staredown or are you gonna freak out?” Cruz said to Garbrandt. “Let’s do it. Let’s go (expletive).”

A moment later, Garbrandt made a move to get around White and that prompted Cruz to react as well before both fighters were separated by their teammates and security personnel on stage.

Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt got heated quick #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/NjzfdCr4lY — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

The scuffle ended with Cruz being moved all the way to the other half of the stage where it looked like he was about to exit before returning for his customary interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

“Honestly, I don’t know why he’s so mad. I like the guy. He looks like a win on my record,” Cruz said. “That’s it. He’s another win on my record.

“I’m going to walk away with my third title this year. I’m excited for the matchup. He’s going to be swinging at air all night, baby.”

As for Garbrandt, he had a smile on his face even during the altercation with Cruz on stage but turned all business when asked about how he planned to put Cruz away.

“I knock him out,” Garbrandt said. “Whatever round I choose, I knock him out.”