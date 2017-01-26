Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2 set for UFC 210 in Buffalo

The long awaited rematch between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and top ranked contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is finally official for UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8.

Cormier made the announcement during Wednesday night’s edition of “UFC Tonight” on FS2.

Cormier and Johnson will meet for a second time after the original fight took place at UFC 187 in 2015. On that night, Cormier submitted Johnson in the third round to win the vacant light heavyweight title.

Since then, Johnson has gone on a tear winning his last three fights in a row — all by knockout — to earn a second crack at Cormier and the title.

The two light heavyweights were originally scheduled to meet back at UFC 206 in December 2016 but Cormier suffered an injury that forced him out of the fight.

Now the bout has been rebooked with Cormier vs. Johnson 2 now headlining the UFC’s return to Buffalo for the first time in more than 20 years.

Cormier vs. Johnson 2 joins the previously announced matchup between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and streaking contender Gegard Mousasi, which was announced as the first bout on the card last week.