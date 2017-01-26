Daniel Cormier rips Gina Carano for offering Ronda Rousey advice

Ever since Ronda Rousey left the Octagon after a stunning 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, a lot of people have offered advice about what should come next for the former women’s bantamweight champion.

Gina Carano, who is recognized as the first true superstar of women’s mixed martial arts, commented on the subject recently when asked about Rousey’s future in fighting.

“I think Ronda should do whatever she wants to do. She’s only 29,” Carano said. “She’s an amazing athlete but she needs to express herself as an artist, too. So let her do what she wants to do and just follow along her journey and support her.”

Carano’s advice to Rousey didn’t sit well with UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who criticized the former fighter turned actress for giving up on her career too early rather than pursuing another bout following a loss to Cris “Cyborg” Justino in 2009.

“Gina Carano — who are you to tell Ronda Rousey what to do?” Cormier said on “UFC Tonight.” “If I’ve got to look back on your career and you choosing to act over fighting and continuing to fight, I don’t feel as though, guys — and you can disagree if you want — that the career has not been what it would have been if she stayed fighting.”

Carano hasn’t fought since 2009 when she lost to Cyborg in Strikeforce. Following that loss, Carano ventured into a successful acting career where she’s stayed busy ever since while scoring roles in several high-profile films, including the box-office smash “Deadpool”, which opened last year.

Despite Carano being happy in her new career choice, Cormier blasted the former fighter for trying to give Rousey any advice whatsoever considering how she reacted following her lone loss inside the cage.

Cormier even took a dig at Carano’s first major acting role in a film called “Haywire” where director Steven Soderbergh altered her voice in the movie after production was wrapped.

“Ronda, don’t listen to someone that I feel didn’t make the right choice,” Cormier said about Carano. “Do what I say and that means continuing to fight. It’s where you belong. It is where you belong Ronda Rousey.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“You belong in the Octagon. With the Octagon comes other opportunities. You don’t want to end up on shows where they’re dubbing over your voice the entire time you’re in the movie.”

As for Rousey’s future, she’s made no decisions yet on whether or not she will fight again but has asked for time to allow her to contemplate her future.

Rousey also has interests outside the cage including an acting career following roles in “Entourage” and “Furious 7” in the past year. As for Carano, her career is doing just fine after she revealed recently that she just signed on to star in a new project with director Kevin Smith.