Daniel Cormier needs two attempts to make weight amidst drama-filled UFC 210 weigh-ins

Drama ensued at the UFC 210 early weigh-ins on Friday morning after light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier initially hit the scale at 206.2 pounds, meaning he was over the weight limit for his title fight against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

The main event fighters were the final two competitors to weigh-in on Friday morning with both Cormier and Johnson waiting until the last minute to step onto the scale.

Cormier came out first and after removing his clothes, the light heavyweight champion stood behind a towel as a representative from the New York State Athletic Commission confirmed his weight at 206.2 pounds.

Fighters are not given any allowance for championship fights so Cormier was required to weigh-in at 205-pounds or less.

A dejected Cormier stepped off the scale, but then returned just a few moments later and stepped back on the scale that now read 205 pounds. Cormier and his team celebrated, but it was a strange set of circumstances how the two-time Olympian managed to lose 1.2 pounds in a matter of minutes as well as how he was allowed to weigh in a second time.

New York State Athletic Commission executive director Tony Giardina later addressed the controversy after the weigh-ins were completed and explained that no rules were violated when Cormier weighed in, left the scale and then returned moments later to weigh-in again.

According to Giardina, fighters in championship fights in New York are given up to an additional two hours to make weight if they miss during a first attempt.

“According to the commission policy, it’s a legal weigh-in,” Giardina said. “He’s right on weight. That’s only for championship fights.”

Just moments after Cormier made weight, Johnson also stepped onto the scale where he came in at 203.8 pounds to make the title fight official.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman was the first fighter to step on the scale Friday morning where he weighed in at 185.8 pounds. His opponent, Gegard Mousasi, followed a short time later and came in at an identical 185.8 pounds.

All of the other fighters on the UFC 210 card made weight on Friday. The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Friday from Buffalo.

Here are the full weigh-in results from UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

UFC 210: CORMIER VS. JOHNSON 2

MAIN EVENT: Daniel Cormier (206.2) vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson (203.8)

Chris Weidman (185.8) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Patrick Cote (170) vs. Thiago Alves (170.6)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

UFC 210 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Myles Jury (145) vs. Mike De La Torre (146)

Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs. Sean Strickland (170)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Charles Rosa (145.2)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

UFC 210 EARLY PRELIMS (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)

Katlyn Chookagian (134.8) vs. Irene Aldana (135.6)

Jenel Lausa (124.8) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (126)