Daniel Cormier enters title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 as betting underdog

Daniel Cormier already has a win over Anthony Johnson but bettors aren’t confident he’ll have the same success in the rematch at UFC 210.

As of Friday afternoon, Cormier was listed as an underdog at several sportsbooks after opening as an even bet against Johnson when the lines were first released.

Both 5Dimes.eu and BetNow.eu have Cormier listed as a +115 underdog while BetOnline.ag and MyBookie.ag have him at +108 and +110, respectively. Bovada.lv is one of the few books that have Cormier listed as the favorite at -125 to Johnson’s -105.

Cormier opened at -105 on all four of the aforementioned books where he’s currently an underdog.

Johnson hurt Cormier early in the first round of their original bout and appeared on the cusp of yet another KO win. But the champ was able to weather the storm and pull off the submission in the third round. Since then, however, “Rumble” has gone on to score three straight KO/TKO wins while Cormier earned a split decision over Alexander Gustafsson and a unanimous decision over Anderson Silva in a short-notice, non-title fight at UFC 200.