Dana White rips Floyd Mayweather for attacks on Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White never advocates for one of his athletes to get into a street fight, but in the case of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather he might make an exception.

White spoke to TMZ this week where he talked about Mayweather’s recent comments where he claimed he would “slap the (expletive) out of Conor McGregor when I see him”

White couldn’t help but laugh at Mayweather attempting to accost McGregor in public, much less that it would actually end well for him against the UFC lightweight champion.

“Floyd’s about this tall (points towards the ground), his hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his ass, he’ll kick the (expletive) out of everyone of his security guards, too,” White said.

“I would love to be there when Floyd tries to slap Conor McGregor. I promise you, Floyd, you will never try to walk up and slap Conor McGregor and you know it, too.”

As far as the proposed boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather, White doubled down on what he’s been saying since the rumor first surfaced earlier this year.

“It will never happen,” White said about McGregor vs. Mayweather. “Let me tell you what, that fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor, I promise you that, too.

“He’ll kick his head to another planet and then he’ll murder every one of his security guards.”

While White clearly doesn’t believe Maywaether stands a chance against McGregor in a real fight, he doesn’t take away the undefeated boxer’s professional resume inside the ring.

Mayweather retired with a perfect 49-0 record, but White says if he wants to maintain that undefeated reputation, he probably shouldn’t mess with Conor McGregor.

“I don’t know if he’s done. He can probably come back and he’ll have a boxing match,” White says about Maywaether coming out of retirement. “I don’t take away from what Floyd’s accomplished in boxing, but he’s stepping way over thinking he’s going to slap Conor.

“It’s hilarious.”